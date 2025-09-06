BY COUNTRIES
World

Messi Casts Doubt on World Cup 2026 Participation

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Lionel Messi lors d'un match avec l'Argentine
Lionel Messi lors d'un match avec l'Argentine@footmercato
Lionel Messi has yet to make a decision. At 38, the Argentine captain admitted he is unsure whether he will take part in the 2026 World Cup, which would be the seventh of his international career.

After scoring twice in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela on Thursday, the Rosario-born star left his future open-ended. The match may even have been his last home qualifier.

“As I’ve already said, I don’t think I will play another World Cup. At my age, it’s logical to think that maybe I won’t,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner told TyC Sports.

Messi stressed that his physical condition will be key to his final decision: “Match after match, I’ll finish the season, then I’ll go through summer preparations and, in six months, I’ll see how I feel.”

Although Argentina is already well positioned in the qualification race, the team may be heading into its next fixtures under the looming prospect of its legendary captain’s imminent farewell.

