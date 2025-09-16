Man United: Ruben Amorim retained in his position

- Advertisement -

Despite a worrying start to the season, Manchester United’s board of directors continues to place its trust in Ruben Amorim, reports the Manchester Evening News.

On Sunday, the Red Devils suffered a heavy defeat (0-3) against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Although Bruno Fernandes’ teammates created several chances, they lacked a cutting edge against their rivals. This setback leaves United in 14th place after only four games.

Club legend Gary Neville even warned that Amorim would be “in trouble” if the team remained in that part of the table until October. For now, the board seems to be maintaining its support for its 40-year-old manager.

In ten months at Old Trafford, Amorim has taken just 31 points from 31 Premier League matches, already suffering 16 defeats. Next test for the Mancunians: the visit of Chelsea, currently fifth, to Old Trafford.