Malawi: Peter Mutharika reclaims the presidency after a decisive victory

Peter Mutharika was elected president of Malawi after winning a majority of the votes in last week’s elections.

The electoral commission announced that the former head of state had received 56.8% of the vote, thus confirming his victory over incumbent president Lazarus Chakwera, who acknowledged his defeat even before the official results were declared.

Five years after leaving power, Mutharika is preparing to lead the country again. In a televised address, Lazarus Chakwera praised the work of the electoral commission and asked that the irregularities reported in certain constituencies be examined fully and transparently. He nevertheless acknowledged that his rival’s lead was insurmountable, paving the way for a peaceful transfer of power.

Preliminary figures had already shown a comfortable lead for Mutharika, with more than 60% of the vote compared with about one-third for Chakwera. The official confirmation puts his share at 56.8%, while the incumbent receives 33% of the votes cast on September 16.

A 70-year-old evangelical pastor, Lazarus Chakwera came to power after the annulment of the 2019 elections. His term was marked by significant economic difficulties, with more than 70% of the population living on less than two dollars a day, a factor that probably influenced voters’ choice.

The new president, faced with a delicate economic situation, will have to quickly revive the national economy, which is marked by inflation above 30%, fuel shortages and record public debt. Reviving agriculture and ensuring food security are also among his priorities. According to political scientist Boniface Dulani, this victory reflects more a rebuke of Chakwera’s term than mass support for Mutharika.

The spokesperson of the Parti progressiste démocrate, Shadrick Namalomba, believes the outgoing government failed in managing the economy and tackling corruption, and considers that Peter Mutharika will have to restore stability and promote a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices.

The task looks complex, as the president-elect will also have to win back the confidence of international donors and find ways to finance his social commitments, such as free secondary education and agricultural subsidies.