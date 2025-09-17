Liverpool – Atlético Madrid: the starting lineups of both teams

- Advertisement -

Liverpool and Atlético Madrid face each other this Wednesday evening at Anfield in the Champions League. Discover the official lineups of both teams.

The first matchday of the Champions League continues this Wednesday with a clash between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid. Favorites for the title, the two clubs will try to start the tournament with a win. The match will take place at Anfield, starting at 8:00 PM (GMT+1).

Lineups :

Liverpool : Alisson – Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Szoboszlai – Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo – Isak.

Atlético de Madrid : Oblak – Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galan – Simeone, Barrios, Gallagher, Gonzalez – Raspadori, Griezmann.