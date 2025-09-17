BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Liverpool – Atlético Madrid: the starting lineups of both teams

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Mohamed Salah et Arne Slot
Mohamed Salah et Arne Slot@The Telegraph
Liverpool and Atlético Madrid face each other this Wednesday evening at Anfield in the Champions League. Discover the official lineups of both teams.

The first matchday of the Champions League continues this Wednesday with a clash between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid. Favorites for the title, the two clubs will try to start the tournament with a win. The match will take place at Anfield, starting at 8:00 PM (GMT+1).

Lineups :

Liverpool : Alisson – Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson – Gravenberch, Szoboszlai – Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo – Isak.

Atlético de Madrid : Oblak – Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galan – Simeone, Barrios, Gallagher, Gonzalez – Raspadori, Griezmann.

