Ligue 1: PSG’s squad for the trip to Toulouse

PSG’s coach has unveiled the list of players selected for Saturday night’s trip to Toulouse in Ligue 1. Luis Enrique has named a 21-man squad.

Ligue 1 takes center stage this Saturday with the fixtures for matchday three. The reigning champions, PSG, travel to Toulouse tonight.

Having won both of their first two games, the Parisians go in as slight favorites against Toulouse, who are also coming off back-to-back wins.

For this match, coach Luis Enrique has called up an almost full squad. Only Presnel Kimpembe and Senny Mayulu are missing.

PSG squad to face Toulouse: