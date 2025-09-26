BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Ligue 1 : PSG's squad for the clash with OM
Europe

Ligue 1 : PSG’s squad for the clash with OM

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi
PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi @PSI
- Advertisement -

PSG coach Luis Enrique has revealed the list of players selected for the match against OM this Monday in Ligue 1. Several key players are missing.

Originally scheduled for Sunday evening, the classic between PSG and OM will finally take place on Monday. The match was postponed to tonight due to the heavy storms forecast in southern France. And for this potentially electric clash, coach Luis Enrique has called up a reduced 19-man squad.

- Publicité-

Unavailable due to injury, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, João Neves and Bradley Barcola are left out of the squad. However, Lucas Beraldo is included in the group, as are youngsters Noham Kamara and Ibrahim Nbaye, who took a Baccalauréat exam this Monday morning.

Le groupe du PSG face à l’OM:

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS