Ligue 1 : PSG’s squad for the clash with OM

PSG coach Luis Enrique has revealed the list of players selected for the match against OM this Monday in Ligue 1. Several key players are missing.

Originally scheduled for Sunday evening, the classic between PSG and OM will finally take place on Monday. The match was postponed to tonight due to the heavy storms forecast in southern France. And for this potentially electric clash, coach Luis Enrique has called up a reduced 19-man squad.

Unavailable due to injury, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, João Neves and Bradley Barcola are left out of the squad. However, Lucas Beraldo is included in the group, as are youngsters Noham Kamara and Ibrahim Nbaye, who took a Baccalauréat exam this Monday morning.

Le groupe du PSG face à l’OM: