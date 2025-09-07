BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml La Liga: Barça considers sending Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United after just two months
Europe

La Liga: Barça considers sending Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United after just two months

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Photo de David Ramos/Getty Images
Photo de David Ramos/Getty Images
- Advertisement -

Two months after joining Barça, Marcus Rashford could already be heading back to Manchester United. The English striker has struggled to convince, and his performances are raising concerns in Catalonia.

Barely arrived, Marcus Rashford may already be packing his bags. According to El Nacional, FC Barcelona is considering terminating early the loan of the English forward, who joined last July on a season-long deal from Manchester United.

- Publicité-

The 27-year-old international, sidelined from United’s first team along with Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia, is finding it difficult to establish himself in Catalonia. His early appearances in the Blaugrana shirt have not convinced the sporting management, who are worried about his performances and adaptation.

Rashford played his first three La Liga matches this summer. On August 23, against Levante, he was even substituted at halftime with Barça trailing 2-0, before the Catalans turned the game around to win 3-2. Less than two months after his arrival, doubts are already surfacing over his future at Camp Nou.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Nigeria

World Cup 2026 (Q): Nigeria defeats Rwanda and puts pressure on Benin

Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

World

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS