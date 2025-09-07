La Liga: Barça considers sending Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United after just two months

- Advertisement -

Two months after joining Barça, Marcus Rashford could already be heading back to Manchester United. The English striker has struggled to convince, and his performances are raising concerns in Catalonia.

Barely arrived, Marcus Rashford may already be packing his bags. According to El Nacional, FC Barcelona is considering terminating early the loan of the English forward, who joined last July on a season-long deal from Manchester United.

The 27-year-old international, sidelined from United’s first team along with Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia, is finding it difficult to establish himself in Catalonia. His early appearances in the Blaugrana shirt have not convinced the sporting management, who are worried about his performances and adaptation.

Rashford played his first three La Liga matches this summer. On August 23, against Levante, he was even substituted at halftime with Barça trailing 2-0, before the Catalans turned the game around to win 3-2. Less than two months after his arrival, doubts are already surfacing over his future at Camp Nou.