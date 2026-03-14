Home Policy Les Démocrates: appointing Yayi to lead the party is a mistake according to Basile Ahossi

Les Démocrates: appointing Yayi to lead the party is a mistake according to Basile Ahossi

Within the Les Démocrates party, the resignation of Thomas Boni Yayi continues to provoke reactions. Deputy Basile Ahossi has shown himself particularly critical of the way the former head of state has led the party at the helm of the political formation.



Deputy Basile Ahossi has strongly criticized the management of the Les Démocrates party by its resigning president, Thomas Boni Yayi. According to him, the conduct of the party under the former head of state’s leadership has contributed to weakening the political formation and to creating deep internal tensions.



The deputy notes in particular that the personal relationship between Boni Yayi and President Patrice Talon has weighed on the functioning of the party. According to him, the rivalries between these two figures have ended up paralyzing certain activities and have harmed the political dynamics of the opposition formation.



Basile Ahossi considers that the current situation of the Démocrates partly originates from this contested management. He therefore calls for internal reflection in order to redefine the party’s orientations and to undertake a genuine restructuring.



These criticisms come in a context of crisis within the political formation. Founded by Thomas Boni Yayi after the loss of the FCBE party, the Les Démocrates party is going through a period of strong turbulence marked by the resignation of its president and debates about the future of the formation.