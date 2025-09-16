“Last chance” for the opposition: Alain Adihou urges Boni Yayi to make a strategic choice for 2026

- Advertisement -

In a recent statement broadcast on TVC, former minister Alain Adihou issued an unequivocal warning to the Beninese opposition, and more specifically to Boni Yayi, leader of the party Les Démocrates.

According to him, the mistakes of past elections must not be repeated: the stakes of the 2026 presidential election will be decisive both for the opposition and for Beninese democracy.

Alain Adihou did not mince his words: “In 2016, Boni Yayi’s candidate failed. In 2021, those selected didn’t even pass the sponsorship stage,” he recalled, stressing that these defeats resulted from poorly judged choices. These failures, he said, illustrate weaknesses in the opposition’s strategic approach.

The former member of Forces cauris pour un Bénin émergent (FCBE) calls on Boni Yayi to move away from emotional ties or personal loyalty when choosing the presidential ticket. He urges the designation of “a high-caliber candidate, capable of credibly facing the candidate already known from the presidential majority and of embodying the people’s interests.”

The political actor mentions the need for a genuine unification of the entire opposition. This rally, according to Adihou, should not be based solely on the candidate’s sociological profile—youth, gender, affiliation—but on competence, political stature, and the ability to unite.

A warning about the risk of elimination in the first round

The former minister warns: without a strong choice, the opposition could find itself marginalized as early as the first round. The presidential majority, already organized, could capitalize on division or poorly calibrated candidacies to lock down the election.

This warning reveals a possible split within the opposition: between those who prioritize charisma, seniority, or a sense of belonging, and those who advocate a pragmatic, results-oriented approach.