Kétou: Supervisory board ends the executive secretary’s duties

The supervisory council of the municipality of Kétou decided, during an extraordinary session held on October 2, 2025, to dismiss the executive secretary, Richard Tossou.

This decision, made in agreement with the Plateau prefecture, marks a turning point in local governance.

According to the reasons given, he is accused of insufficient results in carrying out his duties. The mayor of the municipality, Lucie Sessinou, strongly supported the measure, arguing that administrative efficiency must be strengthened to meet the population’s expectations.

For his part, Richard Tossou rejects the accusations against him and calls for a review of his case by the competent authorities.

The case of Kétou is not isolated. Since the start of the year, several executive secretaries across the country have been relieved of their duties, notably in Porto-Novo, Tanguiéta, Adjarra and Toucountouna. These decisions, officially justified by the need for efficiency, are nevertheless fueling debates about the line between administrative responsibility and political pressure.

What are the implications for the municipality?

In Kétou, the dismissal of the executive secretary opens a new phase of uncertainty. The supervisory council will have to quickly appoint a replacement to ensure the continuity of municipal services and stay the course on ongoing development projects.