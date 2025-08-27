Kandi: Les Démocrates denounce a “political maneuver” against their new councilors

- Advertisement -

The opposition party Les Démocrates (LD) reacted forcefully on Tuesday to the attempt to remove ten municipal councilors from Kandi, from the FCBE and UP-R, who had recently joined its ranks.

At a press briefing in Cotonou, Boni Yayi’s party denounced an “underhanded strategy” by the presidential camp, which it accuses of resorting to maneuvers to slow its expansion.

According to Les Démocrates, the arrival of these ten local officials among them the first deputy mayor, commission chairs, and district chiefs amounts to “a political earthquake” in Alibori. The party says this is proof of growing public support for its project ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The threat of a no-confidence vote

In response to this shift, the party denounces preparations for a no-confidence vote set for August 27 against these councilors, aimed at removing them from their responsibilities within the municipal council. A move Les Démocrates considers selective: “When FCBE councilors joined UP-R or the Republican Bloc, no proceedings were initiated. But as soon as it’s our party, the attacks come thick and fast,” the party alleges.

The opposition party believes this differential treatment confirms the tacit alliance between FCBE and parties close to power. “FCBE is no longer a genuine opposition. Every day it proves to be a disguised ally of the presidential camp,” it says.

A call for nationwide rallying

In its statement, Les Démocrates broadened their denunciation to other municipalities across the country – from Natitingou to Abomey-Calavi, via Parakou and Malanville – where similar affiliations are said to have already stirred local tensions. The party concludes by calling on all hesitant figures to join what it describes as “the democratic tidal wave.”

“The break with our democratic values is over. The people are with us. We will prevail,” the party declared forcefully at the end of its press briefing.