Kandi: "It's perfectly normal for the FCBE to withdraw its confidence in them," the FCBE on the no-confidence vote
Benin

Kandi: “It’s perfectly normal for the FCBE to withdraw its confidence in them,” the FCBE on the no-confidence vote

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Parti Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE)
Parti Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE)
The Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) party has formalized a vote of no confidence against ten municipal councilors from Kandi who recently joined the opposition party Les Démocrates (LD).
These councilors, originally elected under the FCBE banner, chose to join former President Boni Yayi’s camp—a decision their former party deems unacceptable.

According to Prosper Adoukonou, the FCBE’s legal adviser, “elected officials cannot leave the party that got them elected and continue to enjoy the prerogatives attached to that position.” Speaking on Bip Radio, he insisted on the legality of the process that removed them from office.

“The party they joined cannot challenge a vote of no confidence against them. It is entirely normal and legal for the FCBE to withdraw its confidence in them.”

The first deputy mayor, several committee chairs, and district chiefs are the 10 officials targeted by this vote of no confidence, which took place on August 27, 2025, according to several sources.

For its part, Les Démocrates responded at a press conference, praising the “courage” of the departing officials and calling their decision to join a “historic moment.” The party condemned the FCBE’s initiative and accused the presidential camp of interference in the matter.

“These officials listened to the voices of the people of the municipality of Kandi and joined Les Démocrates to continue developing the area,” a party representative said.

This affair, which is roiling Kandi’s municipal council, illustrates the intense political tension as the 2026 elections approach.

