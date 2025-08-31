BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Kandi: eight municipal councilors removed from office after defecting to Les Démocrates

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Décentralisation
Décentralisation Ph: BWT
The simmering crisis within Kandi’s communal council came to a head on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Eight communal councilors, including key figures in the local executive, were removed from office following a vote of no confidence held at city hall.

In the background is their recent resignation from Forces Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) to join Les Démocrates, the main opposition party.

Among the affected officials is Séidou Abdouwahabou, the first deputy mayor. Four arrondissement chiefs also lost their positions: Imorou F. Moustapha (Kandi 3), Tamou Bagri Gounou Charles (Dowari), Salifou Raoufou (Angaradébou), and Kora Gounou Idrissou (Sam).
Three chairs of communal commissions met the same fate: Adamou N’daye Ibrahim (Social, Sports and Cultural Affairs), Bogo Béré Thomas (Cooperation and Relations with Institutions), and Doti Sanda (Economic and Financial Affairs).

A political sanction openly embraced

The vote, conducted by a show of hands during an extraordinary session, was initiated following an official request from FCBE.

This decision marks an important step in the local political reshuffle as the 2026 general elections approach. It also illustrates the fragility of partisan balances in communal councils, where shifts in allegiance can lead to immediate upheavals.

