Benin

Kandi: a soldier killed at his home during an armed attack in Bakata

Security
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
A tragedy shook the Bakata neighborhood, in Kandi’s first arrondissement, during the night of Saturday, August 23 to Sunday, August 24, 2025. Around 3:15 a.m., a group of unidentified armed men stormed into a compound and shot dead a soldier in his own bedroom.

According to witness accounts collected by Fraternité Fm, the attackers first fired into the air to sow panic before forcing their way into the house. Woken by the commotion, the soldier had grabbed a bladed weapon. But his pregnant wife reportedly tried to dissuade him from resisting, aware that the odds were against them.

The assailants eventually entered the bedroom, beat the soldier, and left him agonizing in a pool of blood. A disturbing detail: no valuables were taken.

The violence then spread to the neighborhood. A resident who stepped outside with a flashlight was shot. Rushed to the hospital, he survived. In another compound, the perpetrators smashed the door, beat a couple, and made off with a sum of money.

This attack, of unusual brutality, has plunged the neighborhood into fear and rekindled questions about the resurgence of insecurity in the north of the country.

