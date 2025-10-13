Kalalé: Benin’s army neutralizes two attackers in the north of the country

The Beninese army once again repelled an armed attack in the northern part of the country. According to government sources, a response operation carried out on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Kalalé neutralized two armed individuals and recovered military equipment.

The events took place in the village of Dangazi, where unidentified armed men attempted to attack the locality. Alerted, the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) quickly responded. The response, described as “fierce” by a source close to the case, put two assailants out of action while the others fled.

This operation is part of the counter-offensive launched by the Beninese army to secure border areas and restore calm for local populations. It comes after a series of recent incidents in the north of the country, during which FDS personnel and civilians were targeted.

Authorities reaffirm their determination to continue tracking down the armed groups active in the region and to ensure security across the country.