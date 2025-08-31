José Mourinho set for a return to the Premier League?

- Advertisement -

José Mourinho could well make a return to the Premier League, just hours after his sacking by Fenerbahçe, announced Friday morning in a terse statement from the Turkish club.

This decision comes a day after Fenerbahçe were knocked out in the Champions League play-off by Benfica. According to the Mirror, the 62-year-old Portuguese coach says he’s ready to take on a new challenge, and England appears to be a preferred destination for the former coach of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Last October, Mourinho had already hinted that he was considering a return to the English dugout. “When I leave Fenerbahçe, I’ll go to a club that isn’t in UEFA competitions. So if a lower-table English club needs a manager in two years, I’m ready“, he said.