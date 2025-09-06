BY COUNTRIES
“I Can’t Injure Yamal, I Need Him for the National Team,” Says Cucurella Ahead of Chelsea–Barça

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
As the Champions League clash between Chelsea and FC Barcelona approaches, scheduled for November 25 at Stamford Bridge, Marc Cucurella has spoken about his expected duel with Lamine Yamal.

The two players, teammates with the Spanish national team, could face off on the London pitch. Speaking after Spain’s 3-0 win over Bulgaria on Thursday in Sofia, the Blues’ left-back clarified:

“I’m ready to face Lamine Yamal at club level,” Cucurella told TouchlineX. “He’s already said a few words to me about it, but I can’t injure him, because I need him in the national team.”

The Chelsea defender nevertheless expects a tough battle against the Blaugrana: “It will be difficult for them because we’ll be playing at home. But we’ll see.”

