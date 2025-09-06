“It will be difficult for the opposition to find a profile better than our candidate’s,” says Wilfried Houngbédji

- Advertisement -

The government of the rupture, through its spokesperson Léandre Wilfried Houngbédji, has commented on the choice of Romuald Wadagni as the candidate to succeed Patrice Talon. According to Houngbédji, this choice puts the opposition in a difficult position, as it will be nearly impossible for them to present a contender of equal caliber.

The former journalist noted that candidate Romuald Wadagni already enjoys support from political figures beyond the presidential camp and could even rally opposition leaders.

The government’s spokesperson expressed hope that opposition leaders would rally behind the ruling coalition’s candidate, which, in his words, would strengthen national cohesion and further promote the country’s real development.

“Since his nomination, Mr. Romuald Wadagni has quickly emerged not only as the candidate of the presidential movement, but also of a broad national opinion, including people who traditionally neither support nor applaud the government’s actions,” Houngbédji said.

He cited endorsements from prominent personalities such as former President Nicéphore Soglo and former Supreme Court President Ousmane Batoko. He also pointed out that traditionally critical voices from the opposition, particularly on social media, had expressed their support for Wadagni’s candidacy and willingness to work with his team to secure victory — not just for the candidate, but for Benin as a whole.

“I believe, and this is the government’s view, that there are probably strong profiles within the opposition. But we are also certain that it will be difficult for the opposition to find a profile better than our candidate’s,” he insisted.

Houngbédji also mentioned what he called the “frank support” of MP Léon Basile Ahossi, a prominent member of the opposition party Les Démocrates.

“So, if tomorrow, following his example, other opposition figures — including former president Boni Yayi himself — become convinced of the quality of the ruling coalition’s candidate and decide to rally behind him, it would be a win-win for the entire country,” Houngbédji emphasized.

In his view, Benin would once again give the world a lesson if all political forces could set aside their traditional disputes and unite behind the ruling coalition’s candidate, whom he described as a “multi-compatible” candidate.