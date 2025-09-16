BY COUNTRIES
International Identity Day: ANIP offers several services free of charge

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
ANIP Bénin; @ La nation
On the occasion of the celebration of International Identity Day, the National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) is launching a special free-of-charge campaign on several essential services.

From September 13 to 16, citizens will be able to receive services free of charge at the Single Social Protection Desks (GUPS), as well as at targeted schools and colleges.

A range of accessible services

During these four days, users will have the opportunity to:

  • -register with RAVIP (Administrative Census for the Purpose of Identifying the Population),

-obtain a personal identification number certificate,

-collect their CIP,

-receive a secure birth certificate,

-update their personal information (phone number, photo, signature).

For those who cannot go to physical sites, ANIP has provided remote access via its digital platforms. Through the portal eservices.anip.bj and the ANIP BJ mobile app, it will be possible to request the personal identification certificate (CIP) or the secure birth certificate.

A secure identity for guaranteed rights

In partnership with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Microfinance, ANIP encourages all citizens to take advantage of this exceptional campaign.

According to the institution, having a complete identification file is an essential prerequisite to secure one’s identity and guarantee access to rights and public services.

