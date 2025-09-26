“I will be a candidate on the LD list for the 2026 legislative elections,” Basile Ahossi

- Advertisement -

Deputy Léon Comlan Basile Ahossi, second vice-president of the National Assembly, put an end to speculation about his political future during a meeting with his supporters in Athiémé on Saturday, September 20.

Despite his letter of support for Romuald Wadagni, a candidate of the presidential camp, Ahossi says he remains an active member of the party Les Démocrates and a candidate on the party’s list for the 2026 legislative elections.

In his speech, Ahossi sent a clear message to his base: “I am a Democrat from head to toe. I will be a candidate on the LD list for the 2026 legislative elections,” according to remarks reported by La Nouvelle Tribune.

He also revisited the circumstances of the letter of support: according to him, Romuald Wadagni had visited him at his home after his designation to ask for his blessing, and he had agreed to sign the document, thinking it would remain private.

A gesture he now admits was a misstep, especially after the letter was made public.

Between personal ties and loyalty to the party

Ahossi does not deny the personal ties that bind him to Romuald Wadagni and speaks of a relationship of respect and brotherhood, but he insists that his commitment to Les Démocrates remains intact.

He says he consulted the party president, Boni Yayi, before taking this step, and claims that Yayi had authorized him to give this blessing without renouncing his commitments.

Pressure from the base and local expectations

According to Ahossi, his base, loyal to his leadership for many years, told him it could no longer remain passive in the face of what it sees as a political opportunity.

Several activists reportedly asked him to join the movement if an opportunity arose. However, the deputy makes clear he wants to remain in the opposition through his party, while being ready to seize political opportunities when they present themselves.

This statement partially dispels uncertainties, but several questions remain: will Ahossi maintain his candidacy for the legislature under the Les Démocrates banner while consolidating political ties with the movement? Many observers are waiting to see if this ambiguous position will be clarified before the filing of candidacies.