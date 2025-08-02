“I gave my best, I went to the end of my efforts,” Patrice Talon

- Advertisement -

At the conclusion of the military and civilian parade marking the celebration of the 65th anniversary of Benin’s independence, President Patrice Talon delivered a farewell message to his compatriots on Friday, August 1, 2025.

“I gave my best,” these were the words with which Patrice Talon summed up his commitment to leading Benin, right after the traditional August 1st parade. Clearly moved, the President saluted the nation for the renewed trust over the years and was pleased with what has been achieved since he came to power.

He acknowledges that the journey has not been easy, but he believes that the foundations for development are now laid. “We have traveled a wonderful, certainly difficult, but wonderful path,” he confided.

For him, Benin has proved to itself, and to the whole world, that change and development are possible, even if they take time. According to him, the efforts made in recent years are already bearing visible fruits, and the prospects are promising.

Patrice Talon talks about his human limitations

With a lot of sincerity, Patrice Talon talked about his human limitations. “I am not God, I may have been wrong often. But I worked in good faith“. He apologized to the Beninese people for his shortcomings and called on them to keep faith in the future of the country.

“… I personally feel that I have given my best. I have gone to the limits of my efforts, my imagination, my reflection, everything that I have as potential. I have worked in good faith. Even if I have often been wrong, not being God, I ask the Beninese to forgive me my insufficiencies, and to believe in our common destiny. I want to tell them that the best is yet to come, that tomorrow will be even better than today…the Beninese people…”

In his message, the head of state made a special mention to the youth of Benin. He urged them to abandon the despair long associated with their fate and to believe in their own strengths. “From now on, Benin’s youth must have confidence in their future“, he insisted before inviting them to support the current dynamic in all their areas of competence and commitment.