BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml "I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings," Patrice Talon (video)
Benin

“I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings,” Patrice Talon (video)

Policy
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
Patrice Talon , Président of Benin Republic
Patrice Talon , Président of Benin Republic PH: Présidence du Bénin
- Advertisement -

At the end of the festivities on August 1st, 2025, marking the 65th anniversary of Benin’s independence, President Patrice Talon spoke with emotion and honesty in front of the cameras of BENIN TV. Clearly moved by the warm reception of the people and aware of the pivotal moment this commemoration represents, the head of state delivered a personal message, imbued with gratitude, lucidity, and transmission.

“I have gone to the extent of my efforts, my imagination, my reflection,” Patrice Talon declared, in a sincere tone, reflecting on the nine years he spent leading the country. Acknowledging the challenges and imperfections inherent in any governance, he admitted his limits. “I have worked in good faith, even if I may have been often wrong—since I am not God. I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings and to believe in destiny, our common destiny.”

- Publicité-

As his second constitutional term draws near its end, Patrice Talon seems to want to close his presidential journey on a note of humanity. “I have worked in good faith,” he asserts, while applauding the people’s resilience and adherence to initiated reforms. He is proud of the progress made, however slow, and firmly believes that “now, hope is permitted.”

Addressing particularly the youth, whom he invites to get involved, Talon urges each Beninese to support the momentum initiated. “Everyone can now know that their effort can pay off. Our collective effort can drive change.”

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: Who is Nestor Dako, this discreet confidant of Boni Yayi who passed away in Europe?

Benin

Cotonou: six individuals arrested for stealing water meters from SONEB

Benin

Grand-Popo: a tree mysteriously catches fire in an elementary school

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: the official ceremony program

Benin

“I suffer from our disagreements, I struggle not to see him anymore,” Patrice Talon on Candide Azannaï

Benin

National Day of Benin: Patrice Talon kicks off the festivities with the laying of the wreath

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: Patrice Talon kicks off the celebrations following the wreath laying

Benin

Claudy Siar in Benin for August 1st: Between deep emotion and historical recognition

Benin

“I worked in good faith even if I may have made mistakes,” Patrice Talon

Benin

“I gave my best, I went to the end of my efforts,” Patrice Talon

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS