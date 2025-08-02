“I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings,” Patrice Talon (video)

- Advertisement -

At the end of the festivities on August 1st, 2025, marking the 65th anniversary of Benin’s independence, President Patrice Talon spoke with emotion and honesty in front of the cameras of BENIN TV. Clearly moved by the warm reception of the people and aware of the pivotal moment this commemoration represents, the head of state delivered a personal message, imbued with gratitude, lucidity, and transmission.

“I have gone to the extent of my efforts, my imagination, my reflection,” Patrice Talon declared, in a sincere tone, reflecting on the nine years he spent leading the country. Acknowledging the challenges and imperfections inherent in any governance, he admitted his limits. “I have worked in good faith, even if I may have been often wrong—since I am not God. I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings and to believe in destiny, our common destiny.”

- Publicité-

As his second constitutional term draws near its end, Patrice Talon seems to want to close his presidential journey on a note of humanity. “I have worked in good faith,” he asserts, while applauding the people’s resilience and adherence to initiated reforms. He is proud of the progress made, however slow, and firmly believes that “now, hope is permitted.”

Addressing particularly the youth, whom he invites to get involved, Talon urges each Beninese to support the momentum initiated. “Everyone can now know that their effort can pay off. Our collective effort can drive change.”