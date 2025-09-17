Houéyogbé: a woman attempts to take her own life by jumping into a well

- Publicité-

A tragedy was narrowly avoided on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in Houéyogbé, in the Mono department. A woman attempted to take her own life by throwing herself into the well at her home after returning from church.

According to initial reports, the motives for this desperate act remain unknown. Alerted, officers from the Sè police station, supported by firefighters, quickly deployed to the scene. Thanks to their intervention, the victim was pulled alive from the well.

At first, she was taken to the Centre de promotion sociale de Comé before being transferred to the district hospital in the same town to receive appropriate care.

For now, no details have been given about her condition. The situation is causing concern and questions among the local population, while authorities are calling for vigilance and psychological support for people in distress.