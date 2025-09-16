Higher education in Benin: the government announces a major reform of distance learning

- Publicité-

Government spokesperson Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji reacted on Friday to the perception of a lack of investment in higher education, notably at the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC).

Speaking to media professionals, he said that large-scale reforms are being prepared and that they will profoundly transform Benin’s university landscape.

Asked about the supposed absence of visible reforms at the UAC under President Patrice Talon’s governance, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji rejected the notion that the government is disinterested.

“Beyond what you hope to see but don’t, know that, out of your sight, there is extensive movement. Once it becomes visible, you’ll completely change your mind,” he said.

Online distance learning in focus

The spokesperson announced that the executive is preparing to introduce distance learning in public universities. A committee has been working on it for a year, and a progress update is expected in the coming days.

“We are doing everything so that this program can start fairly soon,” he said.

This reform is part of the government’s digitization and dematerialization strategy. The ambition is to enable every student, regardless of their municipality of residence, to access online educational resources without the need to travel.

“If in 2025 we implement distance learning, it will be a major win to make life easier for students and teachers,” insisted Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji.

Beyond the distance learning project, the SGAG recalled the progress already made in university governance. He notably highlighted the pacification of public campuses, which were once marked by violence and recurring disruptions.

“Today, a student goes to class more reassured, without fearing that a small group will drive them out of the lecture hall or threaten their physical safety. It’s a fundamental achievement,” he said.

The government thus promises that the University of Abomey-Calavi and the entire higher education system will soon benefit from structural reforms focused on innovation and equal access to knowledge.