Benin

Glazoué: the UPR denies the poaching accusations brought by Jacques Ayadji

By Edouard Djogbénou
Jacques Ayadji
On Sunday, August 17, 2025, the communal coordination of the Progressive Union Renewal (UPR) of Glazoué firmly responded to the remarks of Jacques Ayadji, president of Moele-Benin. He had accused Deputy Edmond Agoua of engaging in political poaching practices.

Meeting urgently, the leaders of the UPR rejected accusations they deem “defamatory” and defended the political career of their leader. “Deputy Edmond Agoua embodies a model of consistency and political efficiency,” they asserted, labelling Jacques Ayadji’s remarks as mere “provocation”.

To support their stance, the leaders quoted several local figures, including Ailo Aristide and Faustin Assongba, reminding that their ties with Edmond Agoua preceded their joining Moele-Benin. “Who is really poaching supporters from who?”, they questioned, suggesting that Moele-Benin’s internal troubles better explain the loss of its members.

The coordination of Glazoué also highlighted the “low political weight” of Jacques Ayadji’s party in the region. As an example, it recalled that during the 2023 legislative elections, the Moele-Benin party only garnered 758 votes in the president’s home district, far from the results recorded by Edmond Agoua.

In a critical tone, the UPR invited Jacques Ayadji to join its ranks to “preserve the cohesion of the presidential movement”, believing that his party does not have the means to reach the electoral thresholds required to sit in Parliament.

