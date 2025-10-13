Fire in Cotonou: a house ravaged by flames near the Stade de l’Amitié Général Mathieu Kérékou

A violent fire broke out around midday on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, in a house located in the Casse Auto neighborhood, near the Général Mathieu Kérékou Friendship Stadium in Cotonou.

Alerted by residents, firefighters quickly responded to the scene, supported by a team from the Service d’Aide Médicale Urgente (SAMU) and members of the Republican Police, who came to secure the perimeter and assist the rescue operations.

According to initial information gathered by Africaho’s correspondent, the flames spread very rapidly, causing significant material damage. Several belongings were reduced to ashes before the emergency services managed to bring the fire under control, after many minutes of intervention.

No loss of life has been reported so far, but the exact cause of the incident remains to be determined. An investigation has been opened to establish responsibility and assess the extent of the damage.