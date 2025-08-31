“FCBE is now in a repositioning mindset. After nearly ten years in opposition, we’ve decided to be in the pro-presidential camp in 2026, God willing,” Idrissou Bako

- Advertisement -

In an interview with Daabaaru TV, former lawmaker Idrissou Bako announced that Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE), after nearly ten years in opposition to Patrice Talon’s administration, is considering moving closer to the pro-presidential camp as the 2026 general elections approach.

“FCBE is now in a repositioning mindset. After nearly ten years in opposition, we’ve decided to be in the pro-presidential camp in 2026, God willing,” said Idrissou Bako, one of the leaders of the party led by former minister Paul Hounkpè.

Talks already underway

According to the former lawmaker, the party could begin discussions with political parties currently in the camp, notably the Bloc Républicain (BR) and the Union Progressiste Le Renouveau (UPR). These steps aim to prepare alliances and secure the required endorsements for the elections.

“If today we see rapprochement or talks with BR or UPR, there’s nothing more normal,” he said. FCBE could also make strategic local appointments, particularly in Kandi, following the recent removal of several councilors.

Toward electoral agreements

The former lawmaker does not rule out negotiating deals with parties in the pro-presidential camp for the 2026 general elections, whether in governance or in the legislature. “If we have to negotiate with someone who is currently an opponent to conclude an electoral agreement, we’ll do it,” he said.

Despite this strategic repositioning, Idrissou Bako stressed that FCBE remains, until further notice, an opposition party to Patrice Talon’s administration. “The day we’re no longer in the opposition, we’ll say so,” he concluded.