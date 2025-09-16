England: former Premier League referee David Coote charged over a child-pornographic video

- Advertisement -

David Coote, a former Premier League referee, is at the center of a serious legal scandal. Aged 43, he is due to appear this Thursday at Nottingham Crown Court, accused of producing a child pornographic video.

According to Metro UK, the case concerns the creation of an indecent image of a child, which covers acts such as downloading, sharing or recording abusive photos or videos. The charge is based on a video recovered by Nottinghamshire Police investigators last February. Charged in August, Coote is currently out on bail, subject to conditions.

The former official had already been suspended in December by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body that oversees refereeing in England, after the revelation of a video in which he made insulting remarks towards Liverpool’s former manager, Jürgen Klopp, in 2020.