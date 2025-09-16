BY COUNTRIES
Europe

England: former Premier League referee David Coote charged over a child-pornographic video

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
L'ancien arbitre de Premier League David Coote
L'ancien arbitre de Premier League David Coote@Daily Post
The former Premier League referee David Coote is due to appear this Thursday at Nottingham Crown Court, accused of producing a child pornographic video,

According to Metro UK, the case concerns the creation of an indecent image of a child, which covers acts such as downloading, sharing or recording abusive photos or videos. The charge is based on a video recovered by Nottinghamshire Police investigators last February. Charged in August, Coote is currently out on bail, subject to conditions.

The former official had already been suspended in December by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body that oversees refereeing in England, after the revelation of a video in which he made insulting remarks towards Liverpool’s former manager, Jürgen Klopp, in 2020.

