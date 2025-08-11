BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Electoral Process: The Céna denies any delay and clarifies the upcoming steps

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
La CENA au Bénin
La CENA au Bénin Ph: RBM
On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the Director General of Elections, Boucary Abou Soulé, sought to reassure the public about adherence to the ongoing electoral schedule during a consultation session with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

In response to an increasing number of suspicions and accusations circulating in some circles, the electoral authority has sought to reestablish the truth. The Director General made an essential distinction often overlooked in public debates: the electoral calendar, governed by law, should not be confused with the technical timetable of activities.

“The electoral calendar stems from legal texts, in particular Decree No. 2020-563 of November 25, 2020. It sets out the main milestones of the process. As for the timetable, it’s a management tool, a condensed list of operational activities to be carried out in advance, in compliance with the law,” he explained.

In this context, Boucary Abou Soulé reminded that the next scheduled step is the publication of the election calendar for the president and vice-president duo, an activity scheduled on the timetable from August 11 to 18, 2025.

“It is surprising that already in July some are accusing the Céna of not respecting a calendar that is still being finalized,” he regretted, highlighting the premature and unfounded nature of these criticisms.

The Director General of Elections further affirmed that the timetable is proceeding as normal, under the constant supervision of stakeholders, and in strict compliance with legal deadlines.

