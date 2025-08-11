Electoral Process: Opposition Denounces Delays and Calls for Greater Rigour

- Advertisement -

The Opposition Consultation Framework in Benin expressed its concerns this Thursday about the delays recorded in the implementation of the election schedule of the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA). Officials notably pointed to the postponement, without a new date, of the distribution of sponsorship forms initially scheduled for July 25, 2025.

“We have taken note of the CENA’s letter to the political parties, announcing the postponement of the distribution of sponsorship forms. This delay puts the political formations in a situation of uncertainty. It’s imperative that these forms are handed over before August 25, 2025, the deadline provided by the schedule,” stated Experience Tèbè, first vice-coordinator of the Framework.

The opposition is also calling for the immediate opening of the tax clearance platform, a mandatory document for the constitution of nomination files. According to its officials, the slow process in delivering this document is a hindrance to the serenity of the electoral process.

While denouncing these shortcomings, the Consultation Framework commends certain advancements, notably the opening of digital channels by the National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) to allow voters to modify their polling station. This measure, which will be deployed in the 546 districts of the country, responds to a long-standing demand from the opposition.

In conclusion, the officials call on CENA, ANIP, the General Directorate of Taxes and all the institutions involved to guarantee a “credible, equitable and inclusive process, that meets the democratic expectations of the Beninese people”.