Electoral File Audit: the initial conclusions of the expert mission

The head of the experts’ mission, Ronsard Malonda, delivered his preliminary findings on the ongoing audit of the electoral roll at a press conference on Monday. Without pre-empting the final report due in the coming days, he wanted to share with the press the major findings arising from the technical observations.

A robust legal framework, the foundation of the electoral process

One of the highlights noted by the mission is the robustness of the legal framework governing the creation of the electoral roll. “We congratulated the richness and depth of the legal framework that oversees the entire process, from the collection of population data to the establishment of the computerized electoral list,” said Mr. Malonda.

This legal architecture is rooted in a major reform embarked on in 2017: the Administrative Census for the Identification of Persons (RAVIP). Now well known to citizens, this system has laid the foundations for a reliable and dynamic civil status register.

The RAVIP: cornerstone of identification in Benin

Since the implementation of the RAVIP, a constant effort has been observed to systematize birth declarations, integrate change of residence, correct errors, and account for modifications in identification data. These processes are now facilitated by the National Agency for the Identification of Persons (ANIP) and the deployment of its services at the local level, especially in town halls.

“The RAVIP tablets, which were used for the 2017 census, are still in use. Every citizen who comes to a town hall is taken care of through a rigorous data collection process,” clarified Ronsard Malonda. This system covers both unregistered individuals at the time of the initial RAVIP and those needing to update their personal information.

Three interconnected databases at the heart of the system

The data collected in the municipalities are transmitted to the national databases. These databases revolve around three main registers: the RNPP – National Register of Physical Persons, the FNEC – National Civil State File, and the Electoral File, extracted from the first two.

These databases, in constant interaction, constitute the basis of the Beninese electoral process. It is from their combined exploitation that electoral lists are established, updated, and reliably maintained.

A legal framework to strengthen despite a proven technical architecture

So far, Beninese legislation remains relatively silent on the specific issue of double entries in electoral rolls, even though technically, the subject is meticulously handled. The experts are thus calling on the legislature to fill this legal void, particularly concerning the detection and processing practices of multiple registrations.

“The register analyzed does not contain duplicates, as the deduplication is performed upstream, at the civil status file level,” the specialists specify. Thanks to a unique identifier per citizen, Benin now has an overhauled and stabilized civil status file. This reliable database constitutes the basis from which the electoral file is extracted. Therefore, duplicates are eliminated even before the start of the electoral process.

Strengthened verification mechanisms

In addition to this architecture, control mechanisms have been implemented to detect any possible remaining anomalies. The experts confirm the existence of these devices and highlight their efficiency.

They also want to rectify certain misconceptions: “What we do is sometimes invisible to the general public. But the technical advice and adjustments provided are well integrated into the final product: the electoral file.” Contrary to a traditional audit approach, their method is interactive, proactive, and conducted in close collaboration with local stakeholders.

A provisional list already enriched with recommendations

The provisional electoral list currently being displayed already reflects many of their recommendations. The upcoming consultation operation will be a decisive stage. It will allow voters to verify their information, make claims, and if necessary, correct data concerning them.

The experts emphasize the importance of this participative phase: “If the population does not fully engage, complaints may arise on election day, especially concerning assignments in voting centers. The technical service does its part, but it cannot substitute for the individual responsibility of each citizen.”

A call for civic and political responsibility

The transparency of the process partly relies on the public validation of the electoral lists. That’s why the experts have paid particular attention to this “opposable” dimension of the file, essential for the credibility of the democratic process.

Finally, they remind us of the need to keep the ANIP (National Agency for the Identification of Persons) free from political influence. Although it is under the jurisdiction of the Presidency of the Republic, the ANIP remains a strictly technical body. In their opinion, it must continue to operate apolitically, while meeting transparency requirements, as it is involved in a critical phase of the electoral process.

In this context, the experts recommend the establishment of observation mechanisms open to all parties, whether they are political, apolitical, partisan, or non-partisan. The objective: to ensure rigorous monitoring of all activities related to the electoral file, from its creation to the display of lists, in a spirit of shared trust and citizen participation.