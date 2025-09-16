Dogbo: macabre discovery of the body of a man in his forties in Lake Togbadji

- Publicité-

A tragedy is rocking the municipality of Dogbo. On the morning of Wednesday, September 10, 2025, the lifeless body of a man in his forties was pulled from the waters of Lake Togbadji in Agbédranfo, a village in the Ayomi district.

According to collected testimonies, it was local residents who made the grim discovery before alerting the village chief. The information then reached the district chief, Joseph Gninou Zimazi, who immediately contacted the local police station. Law enforcement officers went to the scene to carry out the usual checks.

The body was taken to the morgue at Aplahoué zonal hospital, where a forensic doctor performed an initial external examination. The aim is to detect any signs of injury or violence that might explain the circumstances of the death.

“I haven’t yet received the forensic doctor’s report,” the district chief said.

Pending the results, the police have opened an investigation to shed light on the case, which continues to leave the residents of Agbédranfo stunned and bewildered.