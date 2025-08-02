“Do not worry, LD is ready to govern the country,” Boni Yayi

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of the celebration of the 65th anniversary of Benin’s independence, former President Boni Yayi addressed the activists and deputies of the party Les Démocrates (LD). He forcefully reaffirmed this party’s determination to fully play its role on the national political stage. In a long but structured speech, the former head of state wanted to reassure, galvanize, and clarify the stance of the main opposition party as the 2026 general elections approach.

“Don’t worry, LD is ready to govern the country,” said Boni Yayi, sweeping away doubts about his party’s ability to take the reins of the state. According to him, the political party has all the necessary human and moral resources to meet the challenges that await Benin, particularly in terms of governance, justice, and national cohesion. “Thanks to God and thanks to you,” he repeatedly hammered and insisted on the popular support that his party currently enjoys.

- Publicité-

Boni Yayi also praised the commitment of the 28 deputies of the LD parliamentary group, who have confirmed their willingness to make their endorsements available for the presidential election, in accordance with the provisions of the electoral code. This is a way for the former president to remind everyone that his party is ready to face all upcoming events, including the legislative and presidential elections in 2026.

Reservations about the electoral code, but assured participation

Despite his criticisms of the new electoral code – which he deems tailor-made to “drive the country straight into the wall” – Boni Yayi clearly indicated that LD would not let itself be excluded from the democratic game. Thus, he ruled out the hypothesis of a single-color Parliament like the one in 2019 with the disastrous consequences that such exclusions have had in the past. “We are going to take part in all the elections,” he assured, while calling for dialogue to remove legal and institutional obstacles.

- Publicité-

Also, addressing the youth and the voters, Boni Yayi called for a massive mobilization for electoral enrollment, a prerequisite for a true alternation of power. “Alternation is already organized in the hearts of the Beninese,” he said, convinced that the break symbolized by the current regime is at the end of its cycle.