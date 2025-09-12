Death of Serigne Amadou Makhtar Mbacké, Khalifa of Darou Khoudoss: Macky Sall expresses his grief

- Publicité-

Former Senegalese president Macky Sall expressed his deep sorrow following the death of Serigne Amadou Makhtar Mbacké, Khalife of Darou Khoudoss, in a message posted on his X account this Friday, September 12, 2025.

In his statement, Macky Sall called the passing a “great loss for the Islamic ummah.” He offered his condolences to Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, General Khalife of the Mourides, as well as to the entire family of Serigne Cheikh Mouhamadou Moustapha Mbacké.

“May Allah grant His mercy and Paradise to the distinguished deceased,” he wrote, paying tribute to the life and work of Serigne Amadou Makhtar Mbacké. The latter, a spiritual figure of Darou Khoudoss, leaves behind a significant religious and social legacy for his followers.