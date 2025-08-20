BY COUNTRIES
Death of Razack Omotoyossi: The Beninese Football Federation reacts

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
L'ancien international béninois, Razack Omotoyossi
The Beninese Football Federation (FBF) confirmed on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, the death of former Beninese international Razack Omotoyossi.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Claude Paqui, the FBF and its Executive Committee expressed “deep pain” at the death of the renowned Beninese player Razack Omotoyossi.

“In this painful circumstance, the President of the FBF and his Executive Committee express their condolences to the bereaved family and invite the actors of Beninese football to a pious thought in memory of the deceased,” reads the official note.

A former star striker of the national team, Razack Omotoyossi left his mark on Beninese and African football with his performances and commitment on the field. His name is associated with the golden hours of the team, notably during the qualifying campaigns for the AFCON and the World Cup.

The Federation, through its message, invites everyone to pray for the rest of his soul and to remember his remarkable contributions to the history of Beninese football.

