Death of a woman at CHUD-O: three health workers sentenced to 24 months in prison
The Court of First Instance of Porto-Novo delivered, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, its verdict in the case of a woman who died after a cesarean delivery at the Ouémé Departmental University Hospital Center (CHUD). Three health workers were sentenced to prison terms for involuntary manslaughter.
The tragedy that occurred at CHUD/Ouémé, which had claimed the life of a woman following a cesarean delivery, has reached a judicial conclusion. The Court of First Instance of Porto-Novo sentenced, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, three of the four health workers charged in the case.
The three defendants were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. They were sentenced to twenty-four months in prison, of which twelve months are to be served in prison and twelve months suspended. Each must also pay a fine of 200 000 CFA francs.
Additionally, they are jointly liable for payment of five million CFA francs as damages, to be paid to the spouse and to the estate of the deceased. The National Institute of Women (INF), a party to the case, will symbolically receive one CFA franc.
The fourth person accused, charged with “failure to assist a person in danger”, was acquitted by the court.
The defendants had been arrested following reports from the victim’s spouse. In a post on social media, the husband had questioned the handling of his wife’s case, claiming that a post-cesarean hemorrhage had been addressed too late. That post sparked a wave of shock on the web and drew the attention of the authorities.
In the face of the scale of the controversy, the President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, ordered, at the Council of Ministers meeting on 28 January 2026, the opening of an investigation to determine responsibilities in this case.
The judicial decision was met with considerable attention by public opinion, as discussions on the quality of obstetric care and maternal safety continue to occupy a prominent place in public discourse. The convicted now have recourse to the remedies provided by law.
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