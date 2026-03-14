Home Company Death of a woman at CHUD-O: three health workers sentenced to 24 months in prison

Death of a woman at CHUD-O: three health workers sentenced to 24 months in prison

The Court of First Instance of Porto-Novo delivered, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, its verdict in the case of a woman who died after a cesarean delivery at the Ouémé Departmental University Hospital Center (CHUD). Three health workers were sentenced to prison terms for involuntary manslaughter.



The tragedy that occurred at CHUD/Ouémé, which had claimed the life of a woman following a cesarean delivery, has reached a judicial conclusion. The Court of First Instance of Porto-Novo sentenced, on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, three of the four health workers charged in the case.



The three defendants were found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. They were sentenced to twenty-four months in prison, of which twelve months are to be served in prison and twelve months suspended. Each must also pay a fine of 200 000 CFA francs.

Justice @currentschoolnews.com