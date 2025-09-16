Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

- Publicité-

The General Directorate of Customs of Benin announced, in a statement made public this Monday, the organization of an additional session of physical tests as part of the recruitment competition for 150 Customs officers for the year 2024.

This new session will take place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, and is exclusively for candidates who were unable to attend the initial tests.

They are asked to present themselves at 6:00 AM sharp at one of the two designated centers: Lycée Mathieu Bouké in Parakou or Collège d’Enseignement Général Sainte-Rita in Cotonou.

The final list of candidates who passed the physical tests will be published later by official communiqué. In the meantime, the General Directorate of Customs invites those concerned to contact its central or regional services for any details. A toll-free number (01 91 13 13 13) is also available to address candidates’ concerns.

With this gesture, the institution intends to show its understanding and support for the participants, in order to ensure equal opportunities in the recruitment process.

The press release