Controversy over sponsorship: Orden Alladatin weighs in

In a political context marked by heated debates over the sponsorship of candidates for the 2026 presidential election, the chair of the National Assembly’s Laws Committee, Orden Alladatin, spoke publicly to clarify several contentious points.

According to him, some interpretations of the electoral framework circulating in the public sphere stem from legal misunderstandings, or even intentional distortion of the texts.

When asked about the recent controversy surrounding the withdrawal of sponsorship by MP Michel Sodjinou, the committee chair reaffirmed what he calls the personal nature of sponsorship.

“Sponsorship belongs to the elected official and not to his political party,” he emphasized, echoing without naming it the ruling recently issued by the Cotonou Court of First Instance.

He believes this judicial decision moves toward a political emancipation of the elected official from the internal power dynamics of political parties.

On the sensitive issue of changes to already registered candidacies, he reminded people of the legal lock introduced by the new Article 41 of the Electoral Code. In his view, this measure is a response to attempts at opportunistic maneuvering.

He insisted that replacing a candidate will only be allowed in the event of the death of a member of the ticket, and that no swaps in the order of candidacies will be tolerated.

The chair of the Laws Committee called on all actors: political parties, elected officials, citizens to show responsibility and restraint.

By stressing the primacy of the law and the individual conscience of elected officials, he is attempting to defuse a crisis that could get out of hand in the upcoming campaign.

He warned against the harmful effects of baseless accusations and rumors that can undermine confidence in institutions. He urged that conflicts be resolved within the legal framework and before the competent bodies, rather than by media grandstanding.