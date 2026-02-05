Constitutional Court: the appeal to invalidate Sodjinou’s seat was declared inadmissible.

The Constitutional Court this Thursday looked into the challenge to the election of deputy Michel Sodjinou, elected in the 19ᵉ electoral district.

The hearing was opened at 10:00, under the presidency of Dorothé Sossa.

At the outset of the proceedings, the president of the Constitutional Court noted the absence of both the author of the appeal, Ousmane Gomè Gomè, and the deputy in question. Neither of the two parties had traveled to defend their position before the seven justices.

In its report, a Court adviser outlined the applicant’s grievances. Ousmane Gomè requests the invalidation of Michel Sodjinou’s parliamentary mandate for what he describes as a ‘loss of confidence’.

He reproaches the deputy notably for his conduct on the eve of the filing of candidacy papers for the 2026 presidential election. The withdrawal of the endorsement previously granted to the candidate of the party Les Démocrates is presented as evidence of a deliberate will to weaken this political formation.

According to the applicant, this conduct would render Michel Sodjinou an ‘untrustworthy’ elected official, no longer deserving of a seat in the National Assembly.

Invited to present his observations, the deputy concerned did not appear at the hearing nor submit a written brief to the Court, the rapporteur noted.

The Constitutional Court’s decision was announced for 1:15 p.m., at the end of the deliberations.

Thus, in its deliberation, the justices of the Constitutional Court declared Mr. Ousmane Gomè’s appeal inadmissible.