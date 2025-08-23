BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Cohesion within the movement: Germain Ezin and associates respond to the accusations by Ayadji
Benin

Cohesion within the movement: Germain Ezin and associates respond to the accusations by Ayadji

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Jacques Ayadji
Jacques Ayadji
- Advertisement -

Jacques Ayadji’s accusations against Edmond Agoua, whom he accuses of poaching activists, continue to provoke reactions. After the party’s clarifications, Ezin has stepped forward to set the record straight.

During a press conference he organized on Wednesday, August 20 at Cotonou’s Birdsong, Germain Ezin, accompanied for the occasion by Benoît Seydou, educator and representative of Ildevert Gnikpo, former cadre of Moele Benin, and Lucien Medjiko, shared his side of the truth on this feud.

- Publicité-

In his statement, Germain Ezin clarified that it is not a matter of poaching, but a return of members to UPR, the party of the honorable Agoua.

“The trust of the people was abused in Aklamkpa during the last legislative elections. Disappointed by the Moele Benin party, which had positioned a local son as the head of the list without securing a parliamentary seat, they chose to return to their original party, that is, the party of honorable Edmond Agoua, a worthy elected official whose numerous social actions are still vivid and indelible,” he explained.

- Publicité-

For Mr. Ezin, this movement is motivated by the search for a representation true to the interests of the people and not by political maneuvers.

On his part, Benoît Seydou condemned the behavior of Jacques Ayadji. “It is regrettable that the president of Moele Benin adopts a victim’s posture on the eve of every electoral period, waving accusations of poaching against a party that remains a minor player on the national chessboard,” he declared.

He reminded that in the Mahi culture, “respect for elders is a fundamental principle of social life” and that the attacks against Edmond Agoua represent “a serious offense to his person and the dignity of the voters he represents”.

- Publicité-

Mr. Seydou has called for the intervention of the Republic’s President, Patrice Talon, to call the president of Moele Benin to order and curb what he describes as overzealousness. According to him, these behaviors divide the movement and weaken internal cohesion, diverting political efforts at a time when unity is more necessary than ever.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Escape from Abomey-Calavi Prison: cascading penalties after the escape of a dangerous inmate

Benin

Benin-Gabon: Diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions around small trade

Benin

Cotonou: Resumption of the trial of Alofa and Amoussou, accused of the alleged murder of Pierre Urbain Dangnivo

DR Congo

DRC: The public prosecutor’s office demands the death penalty against Joseph Kabila

Niger

Niger: Nathalie Yamb appointed as General Tiani’s Special Advisor and granted a diplomatic passport

Benin

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: five years of solid imprisonment for two audacious thieves

Benin

Benin – Clearing of public spaces: the instructions given to the police officers

Benin

Accident on the Ouémé river bridge: the Niger government expresses its gratitude to Benin

Benin

Final farewell to Razack Omotoyossi: the “Bull of Pobè” now rests in Lagos

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS