Cohesion within the movement: Germain Ezin and associates respond to the accusations by Ayadji

Jacques Ayadji’s accusations against Edmond Agoua, whom he accuses of poaching activists, continue to provoke reactions. After the party’s clarifications, Ezin has stepped forward to set the record straight.

During a press conference he organized on Wednesday, August 20 at Cotonou’s Birdsong, Germain Ezin, accompanied for the occasion by Benoît Seydou, educator and representative of Ildevert Gnikpo, former cadre of Moele Benin, and Lucien Medjiko, shared his side of the truth on this feud.

In his statement, Germain Ezin clarified that it is not a matter of poaching, but a return of members to UPR, the party of the honorable Agoua.

“The trust of the people was abused in Aklamkpa during the last legislative elections. Disappointed by the Moele Benin party, which had positioned a local son as the head of the list without securing a parliamentary seat, they chose to return to their original party, that is, the party of honorable Edmond Agoua, a worthy elected official whose numerous social actions are still vivid and indelible,” he explained.

For Mr. Ezin, this movement is motivated by the search for a representation true to the interests of the people and not by political maneuvers.

On his part, Benoît Seydou condemned the behavior of Jacques Ayadji. “It is regrettable that the president of Moele Benin adopts a victim’s posture on the eve of every electoral period, waving accusations of poaching against a party that remains a minor player on the national chessboard,” he declared.

He reminded that in the Mahi culture, “respect for elders is a fundamental principle of social life” and that the attacks against Edmond Agoua represent “a serious offense to his person and the dignity of the voters he represents”.

Mr. Seydou has called for the intervention of the Republic’s President, Patrice Talon, to call the president of Moele Benin to order and curb what he describes as overzealousness. According to him, these behaviors divide the movement and weaken internal cohesion, diverting political efforts at a time when unity is more necessary than ever.