Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Olympique de Marseille face Real Madrid this Tuesday in the Champions League. The Phocéens’ squad called up for this showdown has been announced.

The Champions League kicks off this Tuesday with first matchday fixtures. At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid host Olympique de Marseille. A matchup within Madrid’s reach, as they are in great form at the start of the season. But don’t be too quick to write off the Phocéens. Highly motivated, the French club aims to leave Spain with all three points.

And to reach that goal, OM coach Roberto De Zerbi has called up an almost-complete squad. Without Nayef Aguerd and Hamed Junior Traoré, the Marseille coach can count on goalkeepers De Lange and Rulli, defenders Van Neck, Balerdi, Egan-Riley, Medina, Murillo, Emerson, Pavard, Weah, midfielders Bakola, Angel Gomes, Hojbjerg, Kondogbia, Nadir, O’Riley, Vermeeren, as well as forwards Aubameyang, Gouiri, Greenwood, Paixao and Vaz.

OM’s squad to face Real Madrid

