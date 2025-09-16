BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM's squad for the clash against Real Madrid
Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
L'attaquant de l'OM Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
L'attaquant de l'OM Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
- Advertisement -

Olympique de Marseille face Real Madrid this Tuesday in the Champions League. The Phocéens’ squad called up for this showdown has been announced.

The Champions League kicks off this Tuesday with first matchday fixtures. At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid host Olympique de Marseille. A matchup within Madrid’s reach, as they are in great form at the start of the season. But don’t be too quick to write off the Phocéens. Highly motivated, the French club aims to leave Spain with all three points.

- Publicité-

And to reach that goal, OM coach Roberto De Zerbi has called up an almost-complete squad. Without Nayef Aguerd and Hamed Junior Traoré, the Marseille coach can count on goalkeepers De Lange and Rulli, defenders Van Neck, Balerdi, Egan-Riley, Medina, Murillo, Emerson, Pavard, Weah, midfielders Bakola, Angel Gomes, Hojbjerg, Kondogbia, Nadir, O’Riley, Vermeeren, as well as forwards Aubameyang, Gouiri, Greenwood, Paixao and Vaz.

OM’s squad to face Real Madrid

https://twitter.com/OM_Officiel/status/1967861014600335803
- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

Benin

FIFA: no more October international break starting in 2026

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS