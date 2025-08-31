Champions League: the pots for the group-stage draw

- Advertisement -

The pots for the 2024-2025 Champions League draw are now set, following the playoffs played on Wednesday night.

For the second consecutive season, the competition will use its new format: 36 teams in a single expanded league, with each club playing eight matches against different opponents.

The draw will take place this Thursday at 6 p.m. (Paris time). Matchday 1 is scheduled for September 16-18, and the league phase will end on January 28. This season’s final will be held on Saturday, May 30 at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest.

The pots for the draw:

Pot 1

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona

Pot 2

Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta Bergamo, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3

Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax Amsterdam, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodø/Glimt, Olympique de Marseille

Pot 4

FC Copenhagen, AS Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat Almaty

Reserve team: Fenerbahçe