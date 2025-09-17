BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Champions League / PSG vs Atalanta: Paris squad missing several players

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
GettyImages-2209522997.jpg
L'attaquant du PSG, Ousmane Dembélé@getty images
- Advertisement -

PSG hosts Atalanta Bergame this Wednesday evening in the Champions League. Several key players are missing.

The Champions League is in the spotlight this Wednesday with a match between PSG and Atalanta Bergame. An important game for the Parisians, the title holders, who dream of retaining their crown.

- Publicité-

For this match, coach Luis Enrique will be without several regulars. Injured, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué are missing, as are Lucas Beraldo, who has a left ankle issue, and Noham Kamara, also ruled out. The other starters, however, are available, such as Hakimi and Marquinhos.

PSG squad vs Atalanta:

Chevalier, Safonov, Marin, Marquinhos, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hakimi, Mendes, Hernandez, João Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Zaïre-Emery, Lee, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia, Gonçalo Ramos, Barcola, Mbaye

- Publicité-

