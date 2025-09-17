Champions League / PSG vs Atalanta: Paris squad missing several players

PSG hosts Atalanta Bergame this Wednesday evening in the Champions League. Several key players are missing.
The Champions League is in the spotlight this Wednesday with a match between PSG and Atalanta Bergame. An important game for the Parisians, the title holders, who dream of retaining their crown.
For this match, coach Luis Enrique will be without several regulars. Injured, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué are missing, as are Lucas Beraldo, who has a left ankle issue, and Noham Kamara, also ruled out. The other starters, however, are available, such as Hakimi and Marquinhos.
PSG squad vs Atalanta:
Chevalier, Safonov, Marin, Marquinhos, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Hakimi, Mendes, Hernandez, João Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Zaïre-Emery, Lee, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia, Gonçalo Ramos, Barcola, Mbaye