Champions League: PSG, Liverpool, Bayern, this Wednesday’s schedule

Discover the matches scheduled for this Wednesday across Europe, counting for the first round of the Champions League.

The Champions League continues this Wednesday with first-round matches. No fewer than 6 games are on the schedule across European pitches. At 17:45 (GMT+1), Olympiakos will face Pacos in Greece while Czech club Slavia Prague will take on Bodo Glimt.

At 20:00 (GMT+1), we’ll be treated to four high-profile matches. The unlucky finalist of the previous edition, Inter Milan, will travel to Ajax’s turf. Reigning champions PSG will host Atalanta Bergame at the Parc des Princes. Bayern–Chelsea and Liverpool–Atletico Madrid are the other fixtures of the day.

Full schedule for this Wednesday (time in GMT+1):

17:45 : Olympiacos vs Pacos

Slavia Prague vs Bodo Glimt

20:00 : Ajax vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

PSG vs Atalanta