BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Champions League: PSG, Liverpool, Bayern, this Wednesday's schedule
Europe

Champions League: PSG, Liverpool, Bayern, this Wednesday’s schedule

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Le trophée de la Ligue des Champions @RMC Sport
- Advertisement -

Discover the matches scheduled for this Wednesday across Europe, counting for the first round of the Champions League.

The Champions League continues this Wednesday with first-round matches. No fewer than 6 games are on the schedule across European pitches. At 17:45 (GMT+1), Olympiakos will face Pacos in Greece while Czech club Slavia Prague will take on Bodo Glimt.

- Publicité-

At 20:00 (GMT+1), we’ll be treated to four high-profile matches. The unlucky finalist of the previous edition, Inter Milan, will travel to Ajax’s turf. Reigning champions PSG will host Atalanta Bergame at the Parc des Princes. Bayern–Chelsea and Liverpool–Atletico Madrid are the other fixtures of the day.

Full schedule for this Wednesday (time in GMT+1):

17:45 : Olympiacos vs Pacos

- Publicité-

Slavia Prague vs Bodo Glimt

20:00 : Ajax vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea

- Publicité-

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

PSG vs Atalanta

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Mali

ICC: Controversial allegations of war crimes in West Africa

Nigeria: At 44, Tiwa Savage dreams of growing her family

Europe

Liverpool – Atlético Madrid: the starting lineups of both teams

Europe

PSG-Atalanta: the official lineups

Europe

Champions League – Arsenal: Thierry Henry puts pressure on Mikel Arteta

Europe

Manchester United: Pochettino to replace Ruben Amorim?

Europe

Champions League: Mbappé joins Müller on the all-time top scorers list

Benin

Benin: the government launches a major project to build and rehabilitate health facilities

Benin

Benin: the government authorizes the recruitment of 715 police cadets for 2025

Benin

Benin: Council of Ministers appointments on September 17

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS