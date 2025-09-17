Champions League: Mbappé joins Müller on the all-time top scorers list

- Advertisement -

Thanks to his brace against Marseille (2-1) on Tuesday at the Bernabeu, Kylian Mbappé now has 57 goals in the Champions League. The Real Madrid forward thus equals Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) in 6th place on the all-time scorers list. Ahead of him are Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Messi (129), Lewandowski (105), Benzema (90) and Raul (71).

Kylian Mbappé continues to write his legend in the Champions League. The French international, who scored a brace on Tuesday in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu, has taken his total to 57 goals in the competition.

With that tally, the captain of the French national team joins the German Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) in sixth place on the tournament’s all-time top scorers list.

At 26, Mbappé is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129), Robert Lewandowski (105), Karim Benzema (90) and Raul (71).

A record that continues to grow for the Madrid striker, who is now firmly established among the biggest names in the Champions League.