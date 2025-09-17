BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Champions League: Mbappé joins Müller on the all-time top scorers list
Europe

Champions League: Mbappé joins Müller on the all-time top scorers list

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Kylian Mbappé sous le maillot du Real Madrid @realmadrid
Kylian Mbappé sous le maillot du Real Madrid @realmadrid
- Advertisement -

Thanks to his brace against Marseille (2-1) on Tuesday at the Bernabeu, Kylian Mbappé now has 57 goals in the Champions League. The Real Madrid forward thus equals Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) in 6th place on the all-time scorers list. Ahead of him are Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Messi (129), Lewandowski (105), Benzema (90) and Raul (71).

Kylian Mbappé continues to write his legend in the Champions League. The French international, who scored a brace on Tuesday in Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu, has taken his total to 57 goals in the competition.

- Publicité-

With that tally, the captain of the French national team joins the German Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) in sixth place on the tournament’s all-time top scorers list.

At 26, Mbappé is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129), Robert Lewandowski (105), Karim Benzema (90) and Raul (71).

- Publicité-

A record that continues to grow for the Madrid striker, who is now firmly established among the biggest names in the Champions League.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Mali

ICC: Controversial allegations of war crimes in West Africa

Nigeria: At 44, Tiwa Savage dreams of growing her family

Europe

Liverpool – Atlético Madrid: the starting lineups of both teams

Europe

PSG-Atalanta: the official lineups

Europe

Champions League – Arsenal: Thierry Henry puts pressure on Mikel Arteta

Europe

Manchester United: Pochettino to replace Ruben Amorim?

Benin

Benin: the government launches a major project to build and rehabilitate health facilities

Benin

Benin: the government authorizes the recruitment of 715 police cadets for 2025

Benin

Benin: Council of Ministers appointments on September 17

Europe

Champions League / PSG vs Atalanta: Paris squad missing several players

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS