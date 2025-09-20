Champions League: Liverpool scrape through, Bayern and PSG cruise, Wednesday’s results

- Advertisement -

The second matchday of the Champions League group stage produced its fair share of twists and turns on Wednesday night across European pitches.

At Anfield, Liverpool had to wait until the final minutes to clinch a victory against Atlético Madrid (3-2). The Reds had opened up a lead thanks to Robertson and Salah, but a brace from Marcos Llorente allowed the Colchoneros to level. It was ultimately Virgil van Dijk who delivered his side with a header late in the match.

In Germany, Bayern Munich confirmed their attacking power by beating Chelsea (3-1). Harry Kane, irresistible, scored twice under Vincent Kompany.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions, gave Atalanta Bergamo no chance, sweeping them aside 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

In the other matches, newcomers Pafo and Bodo/Glimt picked up draws, while Marcus Thuram, who scored twice, delivered a valuable win for Inter Milan at Ajax’s ground (2-0).