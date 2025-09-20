BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Champions League: Liverpool scrape through, Bayern and PSG cruise, Wednesday's results
Europe

Champions League: Liverpool scrape through, Bayern and PSG cruise, Wednesday’s results

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Mohamed Salah cÃ©lÃ¨bre son but lors d'un match de Liverpool
Mohamed Salah célÃ¨bre son but lors d'un match de Liverpool
- Advertisement -

The second matchday of the Champions League group stage produced its fair share of twists and turns on Wednesday night across European pitches.

At Anfield, Liverpool had to wait until the final minutes to clinch a victory against Atlético Madrid (3-2). The Reds had opened up a lead thanks to Robertson and Salah, but a brace from Marcos Llorente allowed the Colchoneros to level. It was ultimately Virgil van Dijk who delivered his side with a header late in the match.

- Publicité-

In Germany, Bayern Munich confirmed their attacking power by beating Chelsea (3-1). Harry Kane, irresistible, scored twice under Vincent Kompany.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions, gave Atalanta Bergamo no chance, sweeping them aside 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

- Publicité-

In the other matches, newcomers Pafo and Bodo/Glimt picked up draws, while Marcus Thuram, who scored twice, delivered a valuable win for Inter Milan at Ajax’s ground (2-0).

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
World

Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo comes to João Félix’s aid

Europe

Champions League: Rashford ties a Messi record

Benin

Abomey-Calavi: 2 suspected burglars handcuffed and caught after attempting to flee

Benin

2026 U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin beats Guinea convincingly and takes a major step

France

France faces a “dark day” marked by massive mobilization

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi’s clarifications that put Yayi Boni in a difficult position

France

Diplomacy: France suspends its counterterrorism cooperation with Mali and expels two diplomats

World

U.S.: Amid divorce proceedings with Offset, Cardi B confirms pregnancy with Stefon Diggs

Europe

Boxing: Anthony Joshua soon in the ring in Nigeria?

Europe

Champions League: Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 50 goals

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS