Champions League: Haaland becomes the fastest player to reach 50 goals

Erling Haaland continues to make history. On Thursday night, during Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Napoli at the Etihad Stadium, the Norwegian forward became the fastest player to reach the 50-goal mark in the Champions League.

With a powerful header, the former Dortmund striker opened the scoring and netted his fiftieth goal in the competition… in just 49 appearances. He thus erases Ruud van Nistelrooy from the record books, who had needed 62 matches to reach that total.

Lionel Messi, for his part, had reached that milestone after 66 appearances, but remains the youngest to have done so, at 24 years and 284 days. Haaland, 25, now moves into second place on the list of youngest to reach the mark, just ahead of Kylian Mbappé.