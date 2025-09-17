Champions League: Barça squad to face Newcastle without Lamine Yamal

- Advertisement -

Barça coach Hansi Flick revealed the list of players selected for Thursday’s Champions League match against Newcastle. Lamine Yamal is missing from the list.

Barça kick off their Champions League campaign this Thursday. The Blaugrana face Newcastle tomorrow evening in the first round of the Champions League. A big test for the Catalans, who need to make a statement to the competition as they dream of winning the trophy again.

For this clash against the Magpies, coach Hansi Flick named an almost full squad. The usual leaders are included — Jules Koundé, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Rashford, Dani Olmo — as well as the very young Fernández (17) and Gerard Martin. However, Baldé, Gavi and Lamine Yamal are ruled out for this round.

Barça squad against Newcastle:

Araujo, Cubarsí, Ferran, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Joan García, Rashford, Christensen, Fermín, M. Casado, Gerard Martin, Olmo, De Jong, Bernal, Kounde, Eric, Szczesny, Jofre, Roony, A. Fernandez and Kochen.