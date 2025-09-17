Champions League: Aubameyang starting, Vinicius on the bench — Real Madrid’s 11 starters vs OM

- Advertisement -

Real Madrid faces OM this Tuesday evening in the Champions League. The official lineups for both teams have been released.

Real Madrid hosts Olympique de Marseille this Tuesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, starting at 8:00 PM (GMT+1). A match counting for the first round of the Champions League. Heavy favorites for the title, the Spanish club heads into the game as the bookmakers’ pick against their French counterparts.

- Publicité-

But don’t be too quick to write off the Phocéens. Very motivated, the Marseillais aim to leave Spain with the three points. The official lineups for both teams have been announced.

Official lineups:

Real Madrid : Courtois – Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras – Tchouaméni, Valverde, Güler – Mastantuono, Mbappé, Rodrygo.

- Publicité-

Marseille : Rulli – Medina, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson – Greenwood, Kondogbia, Hojbjerg, Weah – O’Riley, Aubameyang.