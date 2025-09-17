BY COUNTRIES
Champions League – Arsenal: Thierry Henry puts pressure on Mikel Arteta

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Mikel Arteta, entraineur d'Arsenal
Former club legend Thierry Henry said that Mikel Arteta now has no excuses. The former Gunners striker believes that with the squad he has, Arsenal absolutely must win the Champions League this season.

Thierry Henry did not mince his words about Mikel Arteta. After Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Athletic Club in the Champions League, the former Gunners legend said the Spanish coach now has no excuses: he must win a major trophy this season.

Since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta has indeed won an FA Cup and two Community Shields, but his men have finished second in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons.

“As a supporter, I’ll always be behind the team, but we have to be realistic: this year there is no margin for error, we have to win,” Henry said on CBS Sports. “When you see the squad depth and the ability to rotate, as was the case against Nottingham Forest, it’s clear the objective has to be the title. If I were in that dressing room, I’d be aiming for the crown.” he added. The message got across!

